Canadiens' Sam Montembeault: Draws home start
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Montembeault will defend the home cage Tuesday against the Kraken, per Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports.
Montembeault has started the 2025-26 campaign with a 1-1-0 record, 2.54 GAA and .894 save percentage. The Kraken have started their season 2-0-0 with home wins over the Ducks and Golden Knights, but this will be their first road game of the year. Montembeault is 1-2-1 with a 3.82 GAA and an .889 save percentage over four career games against Seattle.
