Montembeault will start on the road against Florida on Thursday.

Montembeault might have a tough time against the Panthers, who have won 12 of their last 14 games. It doesn't help that Montembeault has been underwhelming this campaign with a 13-10-4 record, 3.16 GAA and .904 save percentage in 28 outings. On the bright side, the goaltender was great against Arizona on Tuesday, saving 36 of 38 shots en route to a 4-2 victory.