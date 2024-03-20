Montembeault allowed three goals on 32 shots in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Oilers on Tuesday.

Montembeault was solid for the most part Tuesday, holding a potent Oilers offense to just two goals in regulation. However, Leon Draisaitl eventually tallied the game-winner on a power play in extra time, sticking Montembeault with a second straight overtime loss. The 27-year-old netminder has dropped his last five starts despite posting a respectable .910 save percentage in that span. Overall, Montembeault is 13-12-7 with a .905 save percentage and 3.10 GAA this season.