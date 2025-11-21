Montembeault allowed three goals on 10 shots before being replaced by Jakub Dobes early in the second period of Thursday's 8-4 loss to the Capitals.

The first two pucks to get past Montembeault came on Washington power plays, but after he gave up a fairly soft goal to Ethen Frank that made the score 3-1 with less than four minutes elapsed in the second frame, coach Martin St. Louis got out his hook. Montembeault has just one win in his last six outings, going 1-2-1 with a rough 3.78 GAA and .865 save percentage, but Dobes -- who got stuck with the loss Thursday -- has been even worse in November, leaving the Montreal crease in turmoil.