Montembeault made 36 saves in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Jets.

Kyle Connor scored a power-play tally early in the first period, but Montembeault shut the door the rest of the way as the Canadiens took control. The 29-year-old netminder is likely looking forward to the Olympic break, having gone 2-2-1 over his last five starts with a 3.20 GAA and .893 save percentage.