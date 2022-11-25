Montembeault will tend the visiting crease against Chicago on Friday, Renaud Lavoie reports.
Montembeault is coming off an outstanding performance Wednesday, as he stopped 30 shots in a 3-1 road win over Columbus. Montembeault is 4-2-1 this season, with a 2.57 GAA and a .922 save percentage. The Blackhawks have only found the back of the net on 48 occasions in 19 games, but did score four times against Dallas on Wednesday.
