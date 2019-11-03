Canucks' Ashton Sautner: Will not return Saturday
Sautner (upper body) will not return to Saturday's game versus the Sharks, Dan Murphy of Sportsnet reports.
Sautner hit his head on the ice after a hit from Brenden Dillon in the first period of the contest, and he will not be able to continue. This is the second straight game the Canucks have lost a defenseman to injury. Sautner was in Saturday's lineup in place of Quinn Hughes (lower body), who exited Friday's game early.
More News
-
Canucks' Ashton Sautner: Brought up by big club•
-
Canucks' Ashton Sautner: Sent back to minors•
-
Canucks' Ashton Sautner: Promoted to top level•
-
Canucks' Ashton Sautner: Collects first point of the season•
-
Canucks' Ashton Sautner: Back with big club•
-
Canucks' Ashton Sautner: Rejoining AHL Utica•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.