Sautner (upper body) will not return to Saturday's game versus the Sharks, Dan Murphy of Sportsnet reports.

Sautner hit his head on the ice after a hit from Brenden Dillon in the first period of the contest, and he will not be able to continue. This is the second straight game the Canucks have lost a defenseman to injury. Sautner was in Saturday's lineup in place of Quinn Hughes (lower body), who exited Friday's game early.