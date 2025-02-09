Forbort notched an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Maple Leafs.

Forbort has two helpers over his last six outings. The 32-year-old has seen a larger role during the absence of Quinn Hughes (undisclosed). Forbort is still a defense-first blueliner at heart, so it's not expected he'll be a big factor on offense most of the time. For the season, he's produced five helpers, 23 shots on net, 42 blocked shots and 28 PIM across 29 appearances, surpassing his point total (four) from 35 contests in the 2023-24 regular season.