Markstrom (groin) is unfit to play and won't dress for Thursday's Game 6 against Vegas, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.
Markstrom was forced to miss Thursday's Game 5 with the groin injury that appears serious. In his stead, Thatcher Demko will draw another start with Louis Domingue handling backup duties.
