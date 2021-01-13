Hawryluk (undisclosed) has been placed on long-term injured reserve, Thomas Drance of The Athletic Vancouver reports.

Hawryluk suffered an injury when he collided with Tyler Motte during Saturday's instrasquad scrimmage and evidently isn't expected to be ready to return anytime soon. Once healthy, the 25-year-old forward will likely settle in as a rotational, bottom-six option for the big club or head to the Canucks' taxi squad.