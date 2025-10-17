Canucks' Kevin Lankinen: Getting start Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lankinen will protect the road goal versus the Blackhawks on Friday, Dan Murphy of Sportsnet reports.
Lankinen will handle the second half of a back-to-back after Thatcher Demko earned the win over the Stars on Thursday. In his season debut, Lankinen allowed four goals on 35 shots in a 5-2 loss to the Blues. The 30-year-old will likely continue to handle a backup role overall, especially since Demko has started the season well.
More News
-
Canucks' Kevin Lankinen: Gives up four goals Monday•
-
Canucks' Kevin Lankinen: Guarding cage versus Blues•
-
Canucks' Kevin Lankinen: Between pipes Wednesday•
-
Canucks' Kevin Lankinen: Slated to start Friday•
-
Canucks' Kevin Lankinen: Appears to move past injury•
-
Canucks' Kevin Lankinen: Leaves game with muscle strain•