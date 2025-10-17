Lankinen will protect the road goal versus the Blackhawks on Friday, Dan Murphy of Sportsnet reports.

Lankinen will handle the second half of a back-to-back after Thatcher Demko earned the win over the Stars on Thursday. In his season debut, Lankinen allowed four goals on 35 shots in a 5-2 loss to the Blues. The 30-year-old will likely continue to handle a backup role overall, especially since Demko has started the season well.