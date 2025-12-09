Lankinen allowed three goals on 13 shots in Monday's 4-0 loss to the Red Wings.

Lankinen lasted just two periods before turning the crease over to Nikita Tolopilo. It's a sixth straight loss for Lankinen, who has gone 0-5-1 with a 3.61 GAA and an .845 save percentage in that span. Overall, he's at 4-10-3 with a 3.49 GAA and an .878 save percentage through 17 outings. Thatcher Demko (lower body) is targeting a return Thursday versus the Sabres, though Demko's long injury history means Lankinen may still be needed for 40-50 percent of the Canucks' starts to avoid burning out their top netminder.