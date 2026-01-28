Lankinen stopped three of six shots before he was relieved by Nikita Tolopilo in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Sharks.

Lankinen was pulled 5:55 into the game with the Canucks already trailing 3-1. The 30-year-old is in line for the bulk of the starts in Vancouver for the rest of the season since Thatcher Demko (hip) is set for season-ending surgery. Lankinen's workload may be more secure, but his results will likely keep fantasy managers away. He's now 1-7-1 in January and 7-17-4 on the season with a 3.54 GAA and an .881 save percentage through 29 appearances. The Canucks' next game is Thursday at home versus the Ducks.