Canucks' Patrick Wiercioch: Called up from minors

Wiercioch was promoted from AHL Utica on Friday.

Wiercioch potted a goal in his first two games of the season with the Comets -- his first stint in the minors since 2012-13. The 27-year-old will likely be watching from the press box as an emergency depth option following the suspension of Erik Gudbranson.

