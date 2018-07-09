Patrick Wiercioch: Headed for KHL

Wiercioch secured a contract with Dinamo Minsk of the KHL on Monday.

Wiercioch spent the 2017-18 campaign playing with AHL Utica, but never earned his way into the Canucks' lineup. The 27-year-old will get his first taste of European hockey. In his 268 NHL outings, the blueliner snagged 16 goals and 58 helpers. It seems unlikely at this point that Wiercioch will be adding to his NHL stat line in the future.