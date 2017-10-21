Canucks' Patrick Wiercioch: Returns to minors

Wiercioch was sent back down to AHL Utica on Saturday.

He was originally called up while Erik Gudbranson served his one-game suspension for boarding, but Gudbranson will be eligible to play in Sunday's road game against the Red Wings. Wiercioch has never played in more than 57 games over a single season, proving that he's little more than a spare defenseman to shore up a tough position when injuries threaten the parent club.