Canucks' Patrick Wiercioch: Returns to minors
Wiercioch was sent back down to AHL Utica on Saturday.
He was originally called up while Erik Gudbranson served his one-game suspension for boarding, but Gudbranson will be eligible to play in Sunday's road game against the Red Wings. Wiercioch has never played in more than 57 games over a single season, proving that he's little more than a spare defenseman to shore up a tough position when injuries threaten the parent club.
More News
-
Canucks' Patrick Wiercioch: Called up from minors•
-
Canucks' Patrick Wiercioch: Set to hit waivers Wednesday•
-
Canucks' Patrick Wiercioch: Signs with new club on Canada Day•
-
Patrick Wiercioch: Allowed to walk by Avalanche•
-
Avalanche's Patrick Wiercioch: Ready to go Sunday•
-
Avalanche's Patrick Wiercioch: Sits out Saturday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...