Hughes posted two assists and two shots in the Canucks' 5-2 win over the Predators on Tuesday.

Hughes picked up helpers on goals by Nils Hoglander and Teddy Blueger. This performance snaps a three-game point drought for the American defenseman as he has slowed down from his torrid pace earlier in the season. On the season, Hughes has nine goals and 41 points in 33 games.