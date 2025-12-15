Buium scored a power-play goal, recorded a power-play assist and placed two shots on net in Sunday's 2-1 win over New Jersey.

The Zeev Buium era in Vancouver has arrived. In the 20-year-old blueliner's debut with the Canucks, he recorded a power-play assist one minute into the contest. Five minutes later, he lit the lamp with a man advantage to double the lead for his new team. Between Minnesota and Vancouver, Buium is up to four goals, 12 assists, 33 shots on goal and 16 blocks through 32 games this season. His rookie campaign has seen its ups and downs, but it's an encouraging sign that his confidence hasn't wavered after being traded for Quinn Hughes Friday. After Sunday's performance, Buium is likely set to take over Vancouver's quarterback role on the top power-play unit moving forward, giving him a shot to join this season's race for the Calder Trophy.