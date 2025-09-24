default-cbs-image
Ovechkin (lower body) skated Wednesday, but he won't play in Thursday's exhibition game against Philadelphia, per Sammi Silber of The Hockey News.

Ovechkin is still regarded as being day-to-day, according to Silber, but he's moving in the right direction. At this rate, it wouldn't be surprising to see him in the lineup for Washington's regular-season opener against Boston on Oct. 8.

