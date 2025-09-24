Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Making progress
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ovechkin (lower body) skated Wednesday, but he won't play in Thursday's exhibition game against Philadelphia, per Sammi Silber of The Hockey News.
Ovechkin is still regarded as being day-to-day, according to Silber, but he's moving in the right direction. At this rate, it wouldn't be surprising to see him in the lineup for Washington's regular-season opener against Boston on Oct. 8.
More News
-
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Skates prior to practice•
-
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Suffers lower-body injury•
-
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Will return to NHL in 2025-26•
-
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Buries power-play goal•
-
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Finds back of net in Game 3•
-
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Carries Caps to OT win•