McMichael will be promoted from AHL Hershey to join the Capitals' expanded playoff roster for the remainder of the postseason, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports.

McMichael appeared in one NHL game this season while adding 14 goals and 13 assists in 34 games with Hershey. The 2019 first-round pick is unlikely to see game action if the Capitals remain healthy up front but should slot in near the top of the injury fill-in list.