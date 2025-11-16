McMichael had a goal and an assist in Saturday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Devils.

McMichael found the back of the net with a snap shot in the third period and also assisted on Alex Ovechkin's equalizer. This two-point output snapped McMichael's five-game pointless streak, and he also found the back of the net for the first time since Oct. 24. McMichael will continue to have opportunities to produce as long as he skates on the first line alongside Ovechkin and Dylan Strome, but McMichael's lack of production has limited his upside considerably.