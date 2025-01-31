McMichael tallied a goal, a power-play assist and fired six shots during Thursday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Senators.
The goal snapped an 11-game goal-scoring drought for McMichael who has compiled a goal and seven points in 12 games during the month of January. The 24-year-old is in the midst of a career-year with 38 points in 51 games.
