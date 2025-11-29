McMichael scored a goal and an assist in Friday's 4-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

McMichael notched the Caps' first goal. It was a backhander past Joseph Woll in the second period to pull the team within 2-1. McMichael is on a three-game, four-point scoring streak (two goals, two assists and 14 shots). The young pivot has struggled to find his offensive groove this season after putting up 26 goals and 57 points in 82 games last year. The goal was McMichael's fourth of the season.