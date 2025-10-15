Strome had two assists in Tuesday's 3-2 OT win over Tampa Bay.

The points were his first of the season. There was plenty of griping online about Strome being a disappointment this season. Too funny. He set a career record for goals (29), assists (53), PPG (nine), PPP (34) and points (82). Even with a slight reversion, Strome will still be a strong fantasy play in 2025-26.