Capitals' Dylan Strome: First points of season
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Strome had two assists in Tuesday's 3-2 OT win over Tampa Bay.
The points were his first of the season. There was plenty of griping online about Strome being a disappointment this season. Too funny. He set a career record for goals (29), assists (53), PPG (nine), PPP (34) and points (82). Even with a slight reversion, Strome will still be a strong fantasy play in 2025-26.
