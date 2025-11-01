Capitals' Dylan Strome: Game-time call
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Strome (lower body) will be a game-time decision against Buffalo on Saturday, per Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post.
Strome has two goals and 10 points in nine appearances with Washington in 2025-26. He's missed the Capitals' past two games because of the injury. Spencer Smallman might make his NHL debut if Strome isn't able to face the Sabres.
