Per Tarik El-Bashir of Monumental Sports Network, Strome (lower body) will be a game-time decision Friday against the Islanders, according to head coach Spencer Carbery.

Strome made it through practice wearing a regular jersey after missing Tuesday's game in Dallas. Strome has two goals and eight assists across nine games this season. Should he return to the lineup, he will center Alex Ovechkin and Ryan Leonard, however, if he is not able to go, Connor McMichael will likely remain as the top center Friday.