Strome scored a goal on five shots, supplied two assists, added two PIM and went plus-2 in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Penguins.

Strome led the charge in the Capitals' second-period rally, getting them on the board midway through the frame before assisting on goals by Rasmus Sandin and Tom Wilson. The 28-year-old Strome has four points over three games since returning from a lower-body injury that cost him two contests. For the season, Strome is at four goals, 14 points, 28 shots on net and a plus-10 rating across 12 outings. He should be locked in as the top-line center while Pierre-Luc Dubois (lower body) is out with a long-term injury.