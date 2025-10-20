Strome notched two assists, two shots on goal, two hits, two penalty minutes and a blocked shot during his 19:42 of ice time in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Canucks.

Strome has been on a monster hot streak over the past three games, picking up multiple points in each contest for a total of eight (two goals, six assists). That accounts for all of the 28-year-old's point production this season -- he went pointless in his first three -- so the point total he ends up with is probably going to end up a shade under the 109 points he's tracking towards now. Regardless, it's still a good start to Strome's season as he looks to build off of a career-high 82 points last season.