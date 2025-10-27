Strome (lower body) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against Dallas but is considered day-to-day for now, Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post reports.

Strome suffered a lower-body injury during Saturday's game against Ottawa, and he'll be forced to miss at least one matchup. It's not yet clear whether he'll be sidelined beyond Tuesday's game, but the Capitals recalled Ethen Frank from AHL Hershey on Monday to help fill in while Strome deals with his injury.