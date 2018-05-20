Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Has 13 points on eight-game streak
Kuznetsov extended his point streak to eight games and 13 points with his 11th goal of the postseason in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Lightning.
Kuznetsov has six goals in his last seven games and 22 points in 17 games overall in these playoffs. He has ascended to the top of the Caps hierarchy, but will need to show he can lift his team on his shoulders to get a shot at a Game 7.
