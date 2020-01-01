Play

Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Pots two goals against Isles

Kuznetsov scored two goals in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Islanders.

After ending an eight-game goalless drought Saturday, Kuznetsov came right back and recorded his first multi-point effort since Nov. 31. The 27-year-old now has 15 goals and 37 points through 38 games on the year.

