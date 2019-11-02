Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Returns after missing practice

Kuznetsov (undisclosed) was plus-2 with two shots on goal in Friday's 6-1 win over the Sabres.

The 27-year-old was held out of practice on Thursday for unknown reasons, but was back in the Washington lineup on Friday. Kuznetsov was held off the scoresheet and has five goals and nine points in 12 games.

