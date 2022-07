Samsonov did not receive a qualifying offer from the Capitals.

Contrary to an earlier report, Samsonov will become an unrestricted free agent Wednesday. The 25-year-old saw a bigger role with Washington last season and failed to seize the opportunity; he posted a 3.02 GAA and an .896 save percentage through 44 games. Samsonov could secure a deal as a backup at the NHL level this offseason.