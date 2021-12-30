Samsonov stopped 17 of 20 shots in Wednesday's 5-3 win over Nashville.

Washington dominated the game outside of the first half of the second period, when the Predators managed to erase the 3-0 lead the Capitals had built up after the first. Samsonov and his teammates settled down after that point, though neither side scored again until Evgeny Kuznetsov finally broke the 3-3 tie with 5:36 to play in the third. The Russian netminder had scuffled a bit before the holiday break but still sports an excellent 12-2-2 record this season after this victory.