Samsonov (COVID-19 protocol) was recalled from the taxi squad Wednesday, per CapFriendly.

Samsonov will be on the Capitals' postseason roster. Vitek Vanecek has handled a larger workload than expected in 2020-21 and could enter the playoffs as the No. 1 goalie. Samsonov will be able to challenge for playing time once he clears the virus protocols.