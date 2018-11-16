Samsonov has been summoned from AHL Hershey, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports

Samsonov's recall is likely insurance in case Braden Holtby (upper body) is unable to dress for Friday's road game against the Avalanche. Pheonix Copley would be in line to start the game should that be the case, but check back for further updates after the morning skate.