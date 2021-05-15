Samsonov (COVID-19 protocols) didn't participate in Saturday's morning skate and will miss Game 1 against the Bruins, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.

Vitek Vanecek will get the start in his playoff debut, while Craig Anderson's set to work in a backup role. Samsonov will hope to clear the protocols in time for Monday's Game 2, though it remains to be seen whether he'll unseat Vanecek as starter once available.