Samsonov (COVID-19 protocols) didn't participate in Saturday's morning skate and will miss Game 1 against the Bruins, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.
Vitek Vanecek will get the start in his playoff debut, while Craig Anderson's set to work in a backup role. Samsonov will hope to clear the protocols in time for Monday's Game 2, though it remains to be seen whether he'll unseat Vanecek as starter once available.
More News
-
Capitals' Ilya Samsonov: On roster, still in protocol•
-
Capitals' Ilya Samsonov: Sidelined for season finale•
-
Capitals' Ilya Samsonov: In COVID-19 protocols•
-
Capitals' Ilya Samsonov: Out of lineup Wednesday•
-
Capitals' Ilya Samsonov: Won't dress Monday•
-
Capitals' Ilya Samsonov: Gets no help against Pens•