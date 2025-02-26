Thompson turned aside 22 shots in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to Calgary.

The Flames struck twice in the first period, with the first tally deflecting into the net off Martin Pospisil's knee and the second coming on a clear breakaway for Matthew Coronato, and the Capitals couldn't climb out of the early hole. Thompson has had a bumpy February, allowing at least three goals in all five of his starts and going 2-1-2 with a 3.59 GAA and .878 save percentage, but his next win will give him a new career high at 26.