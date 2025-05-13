Thompson stopped 32 of 36 shots Monday in the Capitals' 5-2 loss to the Hurricanes in Game 4 of their second-round series, with Carolina's final goal getting scored into an empty net.

Washington's offense didn't wake up until the third period after falling behind 2-0, but Thompson couldn't give them a window to find an equalizer in the final frame. Thompson has given up four goals in back-to-back starts after looking sharp to begin the series, and with the Caps facing elimination in Game 5 on Thursday, the 28-year-old netminder will need to regain his earlier form. Through nine playoff games, Thompson still sports a 2.45 GAA and .918 save percentage.