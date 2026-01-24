Capitals' Logan Thompson: Excellent in win Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Thompson stopped 25 of 26 shots in Friday's 3-1 win over the Flames.
Thompson bounced back after three straight losses, allowing one goal or fewer for the first time since Jan. 8 against the Blackhawks. He's lost six of his nine starts in January, going 3-5-1 with a 2.56 GAA and a .910 save percentage. He has been dealing with consistency issues following an excellent start to the season.
