Thompson will guard the road goal versus the Flames on Friday, Ryan Pike of Flames Nation reports.

Thompson will get the start in his hometown on the front end of a back-to-back. He's looking to end a three-game losing streak, a span in which he's allowed 10 goals on 80 shots. The Flames have won three of their last six games, scoring 14 goals in that span.

