Capitals' Logan Thompson: Protecting net in Calgary
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Thompson will guard the road goal versus the Flames on Friday, Ryan Pike of Flames Nation reports.
Thompson will get the start in his hometown on the front end of a back-to-back. He's looking to end a three-game losing streak, a span in which he's allowed 10 goals on 80 shots. The Flames have won three of their last six games, scoring 14 goals in that span.
