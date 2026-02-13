default-cbs-image
Thompson will patrol the Canadian crease versus Switzerland on Friday at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Jordan Binnington, who stymied the Czechs on Thursday with a 26-save shutout, is getting the night off and Darcy Kuemper will back up Thompson. Thompson is 19-16-4 with a 2.45 GAA and a .912 save percentage across 39 starts for Washington this season. Switzerland opened their Olympic Games with a 4-0 win over France on Wednesday.

