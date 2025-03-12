Roy logged an assist, two shots on goal, three blocked shots and a plus-4 rating in Tuesday's 7-4 win over the Ducks.

Roy has three assists and a plus-10 rating over his last seven outings. The 30-year-old defenseman isn't one to score a lot, instead keeping his focus on his own zone a majority of the time. He's still managed to put together a fine campaign with 21 points, 65 shots on net, 95 hits, 96 blocked shots and a plus-27 rating across 55 appearances. Fantasy managers in need of category coverage can consider Roy as long as they aren't looking for power-play production.