Sandin (upper body) is set to make his return against St. Louis on Wednesday, per Tarik El-Bashir of Monumental Sports Network.

Sandin will be activated off injured reserve to accommodate his return. He has two assists, four shots, 16 hits and 10 blocks in seven appearances this season. After missing Washington's past five games, Sandin is likely to serve on the third pairing and receive some power-play ice time Wednesday. Declan Chisholm is projected to be a healthy scratch as a result of Sandin's return.