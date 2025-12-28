Sandin logged an assist, four blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Devils.

Sandin missed one game due to an upper-body injury, but the holiday break appears to have helped him avoid a longer absence. He's earned four assists over his last seven contests. For the season, the defenseman is at 11 points, 37 shots on net, 45 hits, 59 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating across 32 appearances in a bottom-four role.