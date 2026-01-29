Sandin (lower body) is considered questionable for Thursday's game against the Red Wings, Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post reports.

Sandin exited Saturday's game against the Oilers due to a lower-body injury and was unavailable Tuesday against the Kraken. He'll presumably be monitored in the hours leading up to Thursday's puck drop before the Capitals determine his status, while Declan Chisholm will likely remain in the lineup if Sandin is unavailable.