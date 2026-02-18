Capitals' Sonny Milano: Back with team
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Milano (personal) has rejoined the Capitals, Sammi Silber of The Hockey News reports Wednesday.
Milano didn't play in Washington's 4-2 win over Nashville on Feb. 5 for personal reasons. He has four goals and eight points in 31 outings in 2025-26. Although Milano is an option to play when Washington's schedule resumes next Wednesday against Philadelphia, he might end up being a healthy scratch.
