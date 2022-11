Wilson (knee) has returned to skating, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Wilson has not been seen before or at practice as of yet, but has been skating with Nicklas Backstrom. Wilson had offseason ACL surgery in late May and the timetable for recovery was 6-8 months. He had 24 goals and 52 points with 240 hits and 151 shots on goal in 2021-22. The 28-year-old is not close to returning at this time.