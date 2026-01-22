Wilson registered a power-play assist in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Canucks.

Wilson missed the previous eight games due to a lower-body injury. He wasn't eased in, logging 20:20 of ice time in this contest, though he wasn't quite as physical as usual. The 31-year-old winger is up to 22 goals, 21 helpers, 98 shots on net, 111 hits, 59 PIM and a plus-21 rating through 42 appearances this season. He should be good to handle a top-six role moving forward.