Hart, who was acquitted of sexual assault charges in the Hockey Canada trial, is eligible to play in the NHL beginning Dec. 1, Chris Johnston of The Athletic reports Thursday.

Per Johnston, contracts can be registered with the NHL on Oct. 15, and the five players can begin conditioning with a team Nov. 15 and appear in a game Dec. 1. Thus far, Hart's former team, the Flyers, hasn't commented on whether they will pursue a deal for the goaltender, but several teams were reportedly monitoring the situation in regard to when Hart would be eligible to play again.